Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Sells 897 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,960,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,335,000 after buying an additional 2,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 99.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,074,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,308,000 after buying an additional 15,489,573 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,394,006,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,237,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,806,000 after buying an additional 773,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,260,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,764,000 after buying an additional 1,335,809 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $78.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.11.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

