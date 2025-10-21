Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Evermay Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 20.8% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 45,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. M.D. Sass LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.1% in the first quarter. M.D. Sass LLC now owns 366,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 16.5% in the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 44,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 103.5% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $187.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.71. The company has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.02 and a twelve month high of $198.33.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AME. Melius Research upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on AMETEK from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Melius downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.42.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

