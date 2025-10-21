Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Holdings Trimmed by Fiduciary Family Office LLC

Fiduciary Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $925.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $840.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 price target (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $938.61.

LLY stock opened at $808.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $935.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $756.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $766.20. The firm has a market cap of $765.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

