Electronic Arts (EA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share and revenue of $1.8754 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

Shares of EA opened at $200.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.09. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $115.21 and a twelve month high of $203.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total transaction of $855,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,961,822.65. This represents a 8.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $205,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,241.60. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,900 shares of company stock worth $6,745,437. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 688.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $571,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 40.1% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 73,718 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 27.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,574 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Cowen lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.38.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

