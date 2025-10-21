Drive Wealth Management LLC Invests $267,000 in Organon & Co. $OGN

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 22.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Organon & Co. by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 88,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 15.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Organon & Co. Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of OGN stock opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.63. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.
Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.97%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGN
Organon & Co. Profile
Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Organon & Co.
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Louis Vuitton Earnings Show Luxury Bull Market Isn’t Done Yet
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- 3 High-Yield Banks for Investors to Buy on the Dip
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- 5 Surprising Stocks Set to Benefit From a Future Robotics Boom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.