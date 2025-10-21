Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 78 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 125.7% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 2,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 43,860 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.28, for a total value of $13,696,600.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,875 shares in the company, valued at $12,452,165. The trade was a 52.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total value of $40,478,751.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at $241,325,666.99. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,020 shares of company stock valued at $86,414,503 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $328.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.44.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of GD stock opened at $337.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $327.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.87. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $347.37.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

