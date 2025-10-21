DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 87,493 Shares of Pentair plc $PNR

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,489,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87,493 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.91% of Pentair worth $154,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Pentair by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $109.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.24. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $113.95.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 14.86%.The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pentair from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pentair from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pentair from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pentair from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PNR

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.