DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 472 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918,463 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.37% of Electronic Arts worth $146,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 328.9% during the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $40,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Baird R W cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.38.

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $240,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,904. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $504,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,092 shares in the company, valued at $10,713,434.68. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,900 shares of company stock worth $6,745,437. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $200.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $203.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

