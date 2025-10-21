DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in Stellantis N.V. $STLA

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,978,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,574 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.56% of Stellantis worth $172,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Stellantis by 422.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STLA shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.10 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.20 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.25 to $13.20 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Stellantis to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.04.

Shares of STLA opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Stellantis N.V. has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $14.28.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

