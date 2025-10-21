DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,201 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.11% of American Tower worth $116,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in American Tower by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $270.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $281.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $192.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a PE ratio of 70.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. American Tower Corporation has a 52-week low of $172.51 and a 52-week high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 247.27%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.