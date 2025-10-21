DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $274.67 Million Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,912,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 229,326 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.11% of Chevron worth $274,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $154.53 on Tuesday. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Melius Research started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

