DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $126.17 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.53% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $126,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 116.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $224.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $193.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $169.01 and a one year high of $234.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.10.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.10 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 32.48%.The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-10.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

