DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Position in Ferrovial SE $FER

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,628,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,786 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.22% of Ferrovial worth $86,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Ferrovial during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ferrovial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrovial by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ferrovial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Ferrovial during the 1st quarter worth $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Ferrovial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ferrovial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrovial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Ferrovial Price Performance

Shares of FER stock opened at $63.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.77. Ferrovial SE has a twelve month low of $37.93 and a twelve month high of $63.91.

Ferrovial Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.