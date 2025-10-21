DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 4,364 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.17% of Roper Technologies worth $104,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $505.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $514.89 and a 200 day moving average of $544.18. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $492.25 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The firm has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 20.62%. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.750-20.000 EPS. Q1 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.740 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $541.00 price objective (down previously from $577.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.82.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,964,266.44. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

