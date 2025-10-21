DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 499.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418,304 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,798,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,899 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,712.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 763,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,761,000 after buying an additional 743,410 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,036,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,622,000 after buying an additional 613,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,265.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 632,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,253,000 after buying an additional 586,022 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $336.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $326.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.17. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $232.57 and a 12 month high of $337.67.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

