DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Accenture by 63.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,953,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,814,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,912,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,577 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2,782.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,445,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,135 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 23.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,823,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $880,960,000 after buying an additional 537,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Accenture from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.22.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $242.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.44. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.