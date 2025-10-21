Darrow Company Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Darrow Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,409 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Darrow Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $7,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $101.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $75.43 and a 12-month high of $99.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.28.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

