Crewe Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 449 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $68.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $66.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.