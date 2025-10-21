Credicorp Ltd. $BAP Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,535 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,486 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $15,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at $744,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Credicorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 10,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $253.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $165.51 and a twelve month high of $280.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.51. Credicorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $174.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Credicorp from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Credicorp from $257.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

