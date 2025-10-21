CoStar Group (CSGP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 28th. Analysts expect CoStar Group to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $823.6150 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.57%.The firm had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CoStar Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $74.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $68.26 and a 1-year high of $97.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.84, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSGP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.15.

In other news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,330,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 319,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,790,620.97. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $188,764.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,837.35. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,033 shares of company stock worth $4,777,764. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 727.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 860.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 35,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

