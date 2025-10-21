Corning Incorporated $GLW Shares Bought by BCK Partners Inc.

BCK Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Corning comprises 0.8% of BCK Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Corning by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its holdings in Corning by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 6,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 36,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $2,256,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 64,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,813.88. This represents a 35.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 82,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $5,352,294.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 809,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,757,941.05. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,671 shares of company stock worth $11,816,899 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Corning from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Corning from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corning from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Corning Stock Up 1.0%

GLW stock opened at $85.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.06. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $87.78. The company has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.15%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

