Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 25 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Domino’s Pizza worth $8,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total value of $451,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,842.16. The trade was a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ stock opened at $422.94 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 1-year low of $397.12 and a 1-year high of $500.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $438.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 12.16%.The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $477.00 to $443.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.92.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

