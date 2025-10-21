Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $7,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $1,453,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 792,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.36. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.020 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

