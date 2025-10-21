Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,148 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 66,120 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 271,633 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 450.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,636 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 47,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $58.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.31.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 55.37% and a net margin of 12.16%.The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.47.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

