Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Buys 749 Shares of Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Solventum by 376.8% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Solventum by 206.2% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Solventum during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Solventum by 193.4% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

SOLV stock opened at $72.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Solventum Corporation has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. Solventum had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 4.52%.The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Analysts expect that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Solventum in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Argus upgraded Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Solventum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Solventum in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

