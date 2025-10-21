Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Buys 619 Shares of Incyte Corporation $INCY

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Incyte by 66.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 31,851 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 10.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Incyte by 3.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Incyte in the first quarter worth $280,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Incyte from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Incyte from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Incyte from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Incyte from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

Incyte Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $86.17 on Tuesday. Incyte Corporation has a 1 year low of $53.56 and a 1 year high of $92.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Incyte Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.