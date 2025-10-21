Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS Shares Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $199.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.60 and a 12-month high of $220.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.86.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 6.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

GTLS has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.85.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

