Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $450.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $621.00 to $567.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $595.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total value of $147,631.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,669.91. This trade represents a 31.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. This represents a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.8%

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $458.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $454.70 and a 200 day moving average of $495.81. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

