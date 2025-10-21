Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $179,000 in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 16.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.28.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $130.32 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $150.27. The firm has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.90 and a 200-day moving average of $126.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

