Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Trading Up 20.7% – Here’s What Happened

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 20.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). 324,455,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 244% from the average session volume of 94,333,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Stock Down 4.2%

The company has a market cap of £14.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Bezant Resources (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 0.03 EPS for the quarter.

About Bezant Resources

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

