Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $182.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.29.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $205.20 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.70 and a 12-month high of $225.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.80 and its 200-day moving average is $176.99.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 58.82%.The company had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.