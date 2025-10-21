Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,835 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 45.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.2%

EOG opened at $106.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.37 and its 200 day moving average is $115.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $136.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.