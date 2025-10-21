Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 48.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Sysco by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South lifted its stake in Sysco by 3.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.2% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $3,046,086.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,035. This represents a 55.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $4,239,331 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Sysco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.46.

Sysco Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of SYY stock opened at $79.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sysco Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.74 and its 200 day moving average is $76.62.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

