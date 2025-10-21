Bank of Communications Co. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Short Interest Update

Bank of Communications Co. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Bank of Communications Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BCMXY opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. Bank of Communications has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of -0.16.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.52 billion. Bank of Communications had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 17.84%.

About Bank of Communications

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services in China. The company offers savings deposit products, including demand deposits, lump-sum deposits and withdrawal, time deposit of small savings for lump-sum withdrawal, interest withdrawal on principal deposited, time-demand deposit, call deposit, swap management, and education deposit; personal certificate of deposit; salary financing A; and foreign currency deposit.

