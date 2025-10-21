Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,240,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,735,000 after acquiring an additional 499,981 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,717,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,567,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,949,000 after acquiring an additional 51,481 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,405,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,107,000 after purchasing an additional 44,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,284,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,958,000 after buying an additional 67,721 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.0%

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $368.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $360.08 and its 200 day moving average is $336.63. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $264.17 and a twelve month high of $369.87.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

