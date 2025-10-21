Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF $VUSB

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,849 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUSB. SAM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6%

VUSB stock opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.43 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.77.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.