Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Reduces Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 61.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $130.42 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $94.88 and a one year high of $131.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.31.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

