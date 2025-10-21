Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 318.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares during the period. Avos Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Avos Capital Management LLC now owns 653,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,752,000 after purchasing an additional 125,521 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 170.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $81,197,000.

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.54. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $100.74.

