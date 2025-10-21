Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 722,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,159 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC owned about 0.22% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $12,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $18.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.