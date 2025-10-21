Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Decreases Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 164,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 14,798 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.6%

DFIV opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $46.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.10.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

