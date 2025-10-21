Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Buys 33,913 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 701,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,913 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.7% of Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC owned approximately 0.62% of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $42,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 39,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,909,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,807,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 483,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,026,000 after buying an additional 15,261 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $62.81 on Tuesday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $63.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.62.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.