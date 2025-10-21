Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Buys 11,660 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,379.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.2% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 55.4% in the second quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.4%

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $28.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

