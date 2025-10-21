Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.8%

VIGI stock opened at $91.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $74.27 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.06.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.3627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.