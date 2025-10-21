Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 213.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 543.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.12. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.52 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

