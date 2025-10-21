AUO Corporation – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Short Interest Down 50.3% in September

AUO Corporation – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 336,800 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the September 15th total of 678,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AUO Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AUOTY opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.47. AUO has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00.

AUO Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0837 per share. This represents a yield of 189.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th.

AUO Company Profile

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays for various applications. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.

