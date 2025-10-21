Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 51,184 Shares of Mplx Lp $MPLX

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 51,184 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 509.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mplx stock opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.52. The company has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

MPLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mplx from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mplx from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mplx from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered Mplx from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

