Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 483 Shares of UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,147 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in UMB Financial by 4,840.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in UMB Financial by 143.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UMB Financial news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $164,832.86. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,671.92. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacy H. King sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $178,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,031.36. The trade was a 13.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 678 shares of company stock valued at $75,948 and sold 20,845 shares valued at $2,440,666. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of UMBF opened at $112.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UMB Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $129.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.34.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $689.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.25 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UMBF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on UMB Financial from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UMB Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

