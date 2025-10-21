Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 2,387 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $285,574,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,403,000 after purchasing an additional 75,644 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $67,601,000. Interval Partners LP increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,429.9% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 67,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,130,000 after purchasing an additional 63,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,388,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,322,801,000 after purchasing an additional 57,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $963.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,035.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,053.71.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $970.85 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $893.99 and a 1 year high of $1,227.66. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $982.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,015.55.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.10). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total transaction of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,355.06. The trade was a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

