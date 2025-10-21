Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases New Shares in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January $KJAN

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KJAN. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 10.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.77. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

