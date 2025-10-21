Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 549 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF $BAB

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,270,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,903,000 after purchasing an additional 106,775 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 559,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 59,985 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 52.9% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 389,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 134,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 502.1% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 383,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 319,468 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BAB stock opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $945.31 million, a P/E ratio of -202.23 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average is $26.54. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $27.64.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

